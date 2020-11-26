Boxing: Donnie Nietes reschedules comeback for February

Watch more in iWantTFC

Four-division former world champion boxer Donnie Nietes has decided to hold off his ring return for a couple of months to make sure he will be fully prepared.

He was supposed to fight professionally again on December 18, but he heeded his coach's advise to take his time to regain his fighting form.

"Parang hindi pa kasi ako masyadong prepared... kasi Kailangan talaga every time na may laban ka, handang handa," said Nietes, who holds the distinction of being the longest reigning Filipino champion.

Nietes last fought in December 2018 when he defeated Kazuto Ioka for the WBO junior bantamweight title, his fought crown.

He later vacated the title in 2019 to look for more lucrative fights while giving compatriot Aston Palicte a chance to win it against Ioka. Unfortunately Palicte lost the bout.

Even while away from boxing, Nietes still look for ways to stay in shape.

"May kaunting gym din ako sa bahay, doon ako nagpapapawis," he said. "Nababike din ako. Minsan mga 50 kilometers, minsan mga 120 kilometers."

Nietes now trains in the newly opened Villamor Brothers Boxing Gym in Cebu owned by Edito and Edmund Villamor, former coaches of the defunct ALA Boxing Promotions.

"'Yung nagstart na kaming bumalik sa training, mukhang kulang pa siya. Sabi namin December 18 may laban ka, pero sinabihan ko siya huwag muna dahil kulang pa tayo sa kundisyon," said Edmund.

"Ngayon maganda na ang training namin, may conditioning training na kami at sa afternoon may skills training na kami."

Nietes, who looking to fight again in February as a junior bantamweight, currently walks around at 135 pounds, but Edmund is confident Nietes can easily shed the extra weight by then.

"Sa ngayon may 50 percent improvement na mula nung magstart kami. Malayo layo pa naman ang laban niya sa February," he said.