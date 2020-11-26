3x3 quartet to declare for PBA Draft

Joshua Munzon, Alvin Pasaol, Troy Rike, and Santi Santillan celebrate after winning the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 President's Cup. Handout photo.

MANILA, Philippines -- The quartet of Joshua Munzon, Alvin Pasaol, Troy Rike, and Santi Santillan are set to declare for the PBA Rookie Draft after a successful stint in the 3x3 circuit.

Tiebreaker Times reported Thursday morning that all four players are set to enter the 2021 PBA Rookie Draft. This comes after they dominated the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 President's Cup earlier this month and represented the Philippines in the FIBA 3x3 World Tour Doha Masters last week.

All four players opted to skip last year's draft to focus on their stints in the 3x3 circuit. The move paid off handsomely for the four players, who have won multiple titles in the budding league and rank in the Top 10 in the country.

Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 expressed its support for the four players on Facebook although they made no mention of their intent to declare for the PBA Rookie Draft.

"Thank you Joshua Munzon, Alvin Pasaol, Troy Rike, and Leonard Santillan for making our country proud over the last two years," the league said in the statement.

"We at Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas won't hinder you from achieving your dreams. Good luck on your next journey!"

Munzon emerged as the No. 1 3x3 player in the Philippines followed by Pasaol. The two were also chosen to be part of the national team that will compete in the FIBA 3x3 Olympic qualifying tournament next May in Graz, Austria.

They will be joined by TerraFirma's CJ Perez and San Miguel's Moala Tautuaa in the squad.

Related video: