Raptors rough up Heat for 5th win in row

Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard (2) is fouled by Miami Heat forward Justise Winslow (20) in the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Dan Hamilton, USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

Kawhi Leonard scored 29 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as the Toronto Raptors defeated the visiting Miami Heat 125-115 for their fifth win in a row.

Toronto also received double-doubles from Jonas Valanciunas, who had 17 points and 10 rebounds, and Kyle Lowry, who had 12 points and 10 assists.

Pascal Siakam added 21 points while Fred VanVleet, CJ Miles and Delon Wright each scored 10.

Dwyane Wade scored a season-best 35 points off the bench for the Heat, losers of seven of the past nine games. Bam Adebayo added a double-double with 16 points and 21 rebounds, Josh Richardson scored 19 points, Kelly Olynyk had 11 and Wayne Ellington 10.

The Raptors led by as many as 26 points during the third quarter, but the Heat twice cut the deficit to eight on Wade's 3-pointers early in the fourth.

The Heat could not get closer than eight points, and when Lowry knocked down a 32-foot 3-pointer with 4:54 to play, the lead was 15.

Richardson's 3-pointer with 19 seconds to play cut the margin to 10.

The Raptors led 36-29 after the first quarter in which they twice led by as many as 11 points while shooting 75 percent from the field.

The Heat reduced the deficit to two on Ellington's 3-pointer with 7:11 to play in the second quarter. Lowry's driving layup restored Toronto's 11-point advantage with 2:13 to play in the half. Toronto led 63-54 at halftime.

The Raptors held a 17-point advantage with 10:20 to play in the third quarter when Lowry made a 3-pointer on an assist from Leonard on a play set up when Siakam's snared a defensive rebound.

Toronto's lead reached 26 when Valanciunas tipped in a pass from Lowry with 7:12 to play in the third.

The Heat used a 10-2 rally finished by Olynyk's 3-pointer to cut the deficit to 15. Wade completed the third-quarter scoring with two free throws to pull the Heat to within 101-89.

