UST’s Kent Pastrana. Photo by UAAP Media.

MANILA (UPDATED) — University of Sto. Tomas successfully set up a championship bout against National University in the UAAP Season 86 Women’s Basketball Tournament.

The Growling Tigresses did so after spoiling University of the Philippines’ comeback hopes, 87-83, during their do-or-die contest on Saturday at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.

Kent Pastrana did wonders for the España-based squad, delivering 18 points and five rebounds, and Brigette Santos also contributed to the victory with 14 markers, one of which being the game-sealing free-throw that allowed them to book a finals clash against the NU Lady Bulldogs.

Angelina Villasin scored 12, and Reynalyn Ferrer and Ana Tacatac finished with 11 points each.

Ahead by three in the dying seconds of the game after a strong UP fight back in the fourth, Santos went one-of-two from the 15-foot-line, which proved to be enough for the Growling Tigresses as they finally defeated the third-seed Fighting Maroons who forced them into a second game despite having a twice-to-beat disadvantage.

Before this, after trailing by as much as 17 and facing a double-digit deficit midway through the last quarter, the Fighting Maroons clawed back and got as close as five points, 86-81, following Louna Ozar’s perfect trip to the charity line with under 30 seconds left in the contest.

Kaye Pesquera’s pair of free-throw makes with only 15.0 remaining in the game then allowed the Katipunan-based squad to further cut UST’s lead to a single possession, 86-83, but that was the nearest they could get as they concluded their best season since 2008.

"I would just like to commend my team who really worked hard for this Finals appearance. It's a team effort, lahat tumrabaho from the start to the finish. I will not take away also the UP Fighting Maroons for giving us a good fight," said UST head coach Haydee Ong during postgame.

“We know that UP is a resilient team, they will always come back. After the first game namin na we had a big lead, kinain nga. I told the ladies that we have to protect the lead and we did up to the last quarter," she added.

Favour Ohno spearheaded the Fighting Maroons’ offensive with 21 points and 14 rebounds, but had seven of UP’s 23 turnovers, while Pesquera contributed 20 markers.

The Scores:

UST 87 -– Pastrana 18, Santos 14, Villasin 12, Ferrer 11, Tacatac 11, Soriano 9, Dionisio 6, Bron 3, Danganan 3, Maglupay 0, Serrano 0

UP 83 — Onoh 21, Pesquera 20, Maw 15, Ozar 13, Bariquit 11, Domingo 3, Sanchez 0, Vingno 0, Tapawan 0, Lozada 0

Quarterscores: 36-27, 56-47, 74-66, 87-83