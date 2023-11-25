UE president to stay on as UAAP chairman

UE president Dr. Zosimo M. Battad. UAAP Media.



MANILA -- In a reversal of his earlier decision, University of the East president Dr. Zosimo M. Battad has decided to remain in his role as UAAP chairman for Season 86.

The league announced the development on Saturday, 10 days after Battad initially expressed his intent to resign from his post. In a statement, the UAAP said Battad decided to stay due to "the need to aid in the seamless continuation of the hosting year" by UE.

"After much reflecting, reason prevailed over emotion. I recognize the weight of my responsibilities and the impact of my decisions on the UAAP and its member institutions," said Battad.

"With a clear focus on our shared goals, I am confident that we can overcome challenges and continue to elevate the standards of amateur sports in the country," he added.

Last November 15, UE announced on its social media accounts that Battad has expressed his intent to resign to the UAAP Board of Trustees. The announcement came a day after Precious Momowei, their star center, was handed a one-game suspension that disqualified him from winning Rookie of the Year honors.

The Red Warriors wore patches to honor Battad and Momowei in their game against the Ateneo de Manila University. Their 80-74 loss to the Blue Eagles formally eliminated them from the Final 4 race.

While no reason was ever given for Battad's decision to resign, he said that he decided to continue as Chairman because he believes that they can continue to promote values of sportsmanship, respect, integrity, and camaraderie "for the benefit of our student-athletes and the entire UAAP family."

But Battad also urged the league and its Board of Trustees to revisit its rule of regulations and uphold its principles. The UAAP has come under fire during its men's basketball tournament for some questionable officiating, leading their commissioner and executive director to clear the air with the media.

"In our pursuit of excellence, it is essential that we continually assess and refine our processes. My request to revisit the rules and regulations of the league is not just about the technicalities but about ensuring that our guiding principles align with the ever-evolving landscape of amateur sports. I'm glad that the entire Board will be with me in this," Battad said.

According to the league's statement, the UAAP Board of Trustees "expressed their unanimous support for Dr. Battad's decision, stating that they did not accept his resignation in the first place because the Board has full trust and confidence in his leadership."

