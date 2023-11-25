UAAP: UST women deny NU sweep of beach volley elims

UST's Sofiah Pagara and Gen Eslapor. UAAP Media.

MANILA -- Defending champion University of Santo Tomas denied National University's bid for a sweep of the elimination round of the UAAP Season 86 women's beach volleyball tournament, Saturday at the Sands SM By The Bay.

Rookie Sofiah Pagara and senior Gen Eslapor turned back the NU pair of Honey Grace Cordero and Kly Orillaneda, 21-19, 21-16, for their fifth straight win while also ending the Lady Bulldogs' perfect run.

Prior to the defeat, NU won all its matches via straight sets.

Far Eastern University later forced a three-way tie in first place at 6-1, as Melody Pons and Gerzel Petallo overwhelmed Adamson University's Ishie Lalongisip and Red Bascon, 21-8, 21-7.

The Tiger Sands emerged as the top-ranked team by virtue of a superior rally point ratio (1.065) over the Lady Bulldogs (1.055) and the Lady Tamaraws (0.898).

UST's lone loss of the season came from the hands of FEU, which ended its foes' 38-match winning streak early in the eliminations.

University of the Philippines bagged its third straight Final Four stint as Euri Eslapor and Irah Jaboneta made short work of De La Salle's Sophia Sindayen and Gilliana Torres, 21-8, 21-7.

The Fighting Maroons, who reached the podium last season, placed fourth with a 4-3 record and will face the Tiger Sands in the knockout Final Four on Tuesday morning.

The second-ranked Lady Bulldogs and the No. 3 Lady Tamaraws clash in the other Final Four pairing.

The Final Four survivors will play in the one-match Final on Tuesday afternoon, while the losers drop to the battle for third, also a one-off affair.

Ateneo nipped University of the East, 17-21, 21-11, 15-8, in the other match to wound up in fifth place with a 3-4 record.

The Lady Warriors, the Lady Falcons, and the Lady Spikers ended their season with similar 1-6 slates from sixth to eighth spots.