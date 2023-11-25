UAAP: UE boys still perfect in high school volleyball

The UE Junior Warriors. UAAP Media.

MANILA -- University of the East extended its unbeaten run to four matches after sweeping UP Integrated School, 25-8, 25-10, 25-14, in the UAAP Season 86 boys' volleyball tournament, Saturday at the Adamson University Gym.

The Junior Warriors remain on top of the league standings, while the Junior Fighting Maroons fell to 1-3.

UE pulled away, 15-10, in the third set to establish control and established a 21-13 lead late. They then won four of the last five rallies, capped by an offspeed attack by Lance Flestado that secured the win.

Later in the day, Adamson University outlasted University of Santo Tomas, 22-25, 25-21, 23-25, 29-27, 15-12.

With Tommy Castrodes leading their offense, the Baby Falcons held an early lead in the deciding set, 8-3. The Junior Golden Spikers kept the game close but an attack by Brndy Clemente sent the Baby Falcons to match point. Jims Ducusin then hammered a kill to take the match for Adamson.

The Baby Falcons racked up their second straight win to rise to 3-1 for solo second while both the Fighting Maroons and the Junior Golden Spikers are at 1-3, tied for sixth to seventh in the eight-team tournament.

In the sole girls’ game of the day, UST picked up its second straight win, 25-18, 25-13, 25-5, to keep UPIS winless.

The Junior Golden Tigresses improved to 2-1 to tie the FEU Baby Lady Tamaraws at second, while the Fighting Maroons are at the bottom with a 0-3 record.

The Junior Golden Tigresses took a commanding 10-0 lead to begin the third set. UST remained in control throughout the set and limited the Fighting Maroons to only five points.

The España-based spikers scored six consecutive points capped off by attacks from Avril Bron and Bien Arasan that gave them a dominant 25-5 closer.