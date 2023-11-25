UAAP: NU men complete sweep of beach volley elims

NU's James Buytrago and Alex Iraya. UAAP Media.

MANILA -- National University completed a seven-match sweep of the elimination round of the UAAP Season 86 men's beach volleyball tournament, Saturday at the Sands SM By The Bay.

This, after the pair of James Buytrago and Alex Iraya stunned defending champion University of Santo Tomas, 22-20, 21-17, ending Alche Gupiteo and Rancel Varga's streak of six consecutive straight-set romps.

The Bulldogs overcame a gritty display by the Tiger Sands in the extended first set to formalize their No. 1 ranking in the Final Four.

Ateneo's Jian Salarzon and Amil Pacinio pulled off a 21-13, 24-22 victory over Far Eastern University's Vincent Nadera and JJ Javelona to secure the No. 3 ranking with a 5-2 record.

In the Final Four on Tuesday, the Bulldogs will take on the Tamaraws, while the Tiger Sands clash with the Blue Eagles in the other pairing.

The Final Four victors will play in the winner-take-all Final on Tuesday afternoon, while the losers to drop in the battle for third, also a one-match affair.

De La Salle, the Season 84 third placers, ended up fifth with a 3-4 card as it overcame University of the Philippines, 22-20, 21-18. The Fighting Maroons finished sixth at 2-5.

Adamson University settled for seventh following a 21-19, 21-17 victory over University of the Philippines.