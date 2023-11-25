UAAP: Bejoy keeps La Salle ahead in women's athletics

La Salle's Bernalyn Bejoy. UAAP Media.



MANILA -- National team standout Bernalyn Bejoy set the tone on the third day of the UAAP Season 86 Women’s Athletics Championships as she spearheaded De La Salle University's drive to remain in the lead in the women's division on Friday at the Philsports Track Oval in Pasig City.

Bejoy followed her surprise bronze in the 200-meters on Thursday with a gold medal in her preferred event, the 400-meters, in a thrilling photo finish over fellow Lady Green Trackster Jessel Lumapas, both recording an identical time of 55.75 seconds.

"This is my first time na mag-compete sa 200 kaya actually hindi ko in-expect na mag-medal ako do'n kasi nga hindi ko talaga siya event. Pero for giving my all-out best, naniwala lang ako sa sarili ko.," Bejoy said.

"Pero for 400, pareho kami ni Jessel na main event ito. For me, kahit sinong manalo sa 'min, ok lang, kasi it's for La Salle. Nung last 50 (meters), nag-push lang ako; hindi ko napansin na nasilat ko pa s'ya. No hurt feelings naman kasi nakatulong kami pareho sa team," added the 23-year-old.

Lenlyn Sanita of National University took the bronze in the event, which is considered the longest sprint distance, with a time of 57.67 seconds.

Bejoy's performance was followed by two record-breaking achievements from De La Salle athletes, with Daniela Daynata setting a new UAAP standard of 44.81 meters in the discus throw and Lumapas anchoring the 4x100-meter relay.

Daynata dominated the field, breaking the previous best mark set by University of the East's Reah Joy Sumalpong in Season 79. NU's Jane Cambonga secured second place with 39.65 meters, one meter ahead of UE's Kassandra Alcantara's 38.50.

Lumapas concluded the day with a comeback gold in the relay, showcasing a strong finishing kick and setting a new league-best mark of 47.02 seconds, wrapping up the efforts of Trexie Dela Torre, Hannah Delotavo, and Erica Ruto in the earlier legs.

The result secured both the 4x100 and the 4x400 relay records for the Lady Green Tracksters, erasing the previous record for the shorter relay set by University of Santo Tomas in Season 77 with a time of 47.35.

Far Eastern University finished second with a time of 47.39 seconds, while UST ended third with 48.29.

Another surprise bronze for De La Salle came from rookie Ana Eugenio in the 1500 meters with a time of 4:55.01, contributing to the team's overall standing. Emmalyn Taypin of Adamson captured the first gold for the school with a finish of 4:52.07 in the same event, while Susan Ramadan of FEU followed with 4:52.36.

The Lady Green Tracksters extended their lead against the Lady Tamaraws to 54,214 points to 160, with the Female Tracksters maintaining their third spot with 113 points.

The other golds in the women's division went to Katipunan ladies, both setting record-breaking feats — Ateneo De Manila University's Jia Kawachi for the pole vault and University of the Philippines' Sally Campus for the 3000m walk.

Kawachi, the graduating Blue Eagles captain, ended her UAAP stint in style with the pole vault title after an impressive clearance of 3.61 meters, breaking a nearly 15-year-old mark set by FEU's Riezel Buenaventura at 3.40 meters. Female Tracksters Khrizzie Ruzol and Jessa Marie Libres ended with the same best height at 3.10, but the former secured the silver on count-back, and the latter clinched the bronze.

UP's Campus reset a nearly 18-year-old mark with a new standard of 15:34.73 minutes against the previous 15:37.87 set by UST's Adjennie Delos Santos. Female Trackster Leonalyn Raterta and Lady Tamaraw Yessamin Carbonilla rounded up the top three with times of 15:46.48 and 16:03.47, respectively.

Reigning men's MVP Alhryan Labita boosted his bid for another top athlete award with two golds on Day 3 of action, also enhancing UP's chances for a three-peat. The national team standout achieved a new personal best of 48.00 seconds in the 400 meters, just a few ticks away from the record set by Adamson University's Joyme Sequita at 47.26, before leading the 4x100 relay for the Fighting Maroons later in the day.

Labita provided the headstart for John Carlo Yuzon and Clint Niño Neri in the relay event before Gene Ordinario crossed the line at 41.90, also marginally shy of a new UAAP mark.

The Fighting Maroons maintained a precarious 2.5-point advantage against the Bulldogs, leading 184-181.5, with the Adamson Soaring Falcons not far behind.

The penultimate day of the championships begins at 1 p.m. on Saturday at the same Pasig stadium with the conclusion of the women's heptathlon in the spotlight.