PVL: Cignal boosts semis bid in drubbing of Nxled

Photo from PVL Media Bureau

MANILA (UPDATED) – Cignal boosted its semifinal bid after a 25-17, 25-14, 25-14 drubbing of also-ran Nxled on Saturday in the 2023 PVL All-Filipino Conference at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.

The HD Spikers also eliminated Akari – who are battling on Saturday against Petro Gazz – in the process.

Jovelyn Gonzaga led Cignal's balanced offensive with 12 points on nine attacks and three blocks, while Vanie Gandler, Rose Doria, and Ces Molina are also in double-digit territory for the red shirts who won the match in only 73 minutes.

Coming from a five-set loss against Chery Tiggo, Gonzaga said this game was a way of redeeming themselves coming into the semis.

"Ang lalim ng hugot namin from last game. Ang lagi lang reminder ni coach ay mag-move forward kami kasi may last two remaining games pa kami na napakaimportante, and kailangan namin ipanalo para may baon kaming confidence, and 'yung pride namin pagdating sa susunod – sa semis," Gonzaga said in the postgame conference.

Cignal head coach Shaq delos Santos also thanked his team for bouncing back as they seek a semis slot.

"Alam ko kung gaano nila pinaghirapan 'yung naging training namin dahil meron kaming 'hugot' dahil sa last game namin," he said, referring to the Chery Tiggo loss.

Cignal elevated themselves to 7-3, who are also taking a break as they take on winless Gerflor on December 5.

The Chameleons dropped to a 3-7 slate.

