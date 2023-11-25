Akari's Dindin Santiago-Manabat and Petro Gazz head coach Timmy Sto. Tomas. Photos from PVL Media Bureau

MANILA – To stay alive in the semis race of the PVL All-Filipino Conference, the Petro Gazz Angels had to survive a sensational effort from Akari veteran Dindin Santiago-Manabat.

While the former National University standout had game-high 26 points, it was not enough as the Akari Chargers faced a tough loss against Petro Gazz, 25-18, 17-25, 25-22, 32-30 in the 2023 PVL All-Filipino Conference at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City on Saturday.

Marian Buitre led the scoring for the red and white jerseys with 22 points on 16 attacks, alongside four blocks and two aces.

It seemed that the Chargers had lost steam in the extended Set 4, as the Gazz Angels sustained its semifinal hopes as a result.

But it did not come easy, as they needed to survive the veteran opposite spiker's firepower to snatch the victory.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

"Well, I have to give it to her, kasi talagang alam naman namin, nating lahat na si Dindin talaga 'yung go-to girl ng Akari, na kahit gaano kapangit 'yung bola, binibigay sa kaniya," Petro Gazz head coach Timmy Sto. Tomas said in the postgame conference.

"We really tried to manage 'yung mga points niya, finorce namin siya pumunta kung saan namin siya gustong papuntahin," he added. "Buti na-contain namin siya nung start pa lang nung set."

Asked whether it was Petro Gazz's plan to repress her offense, Sto. Tomas answered with affirmation.

"Of course. Alam naman na most of the attacks, flow nung sets, talagang napupunta kay Dindin. Well-stunned, well-guarded talaga, and inaral namin talaga mabuti kung ano 'yung tendencies ni Dindin," the Petro Gazz mentor said.

The Gazz Angels now see themselves lagging behind fourth-placer Cignal HD in the rankings with a 6-4 slate.

They will also take a break, as their next match will be on December 5 against PLDT High Speed Hitters.

RELATED VIDEO: