PBA: San Miguel hangs tough, salvages win vs Converge

San Miguel import Ivan Aska in action against Converge in the 2023 PBA Commissioner's Cup in Tiaong, Quezon on November 25, 2023. PBA Images.

San Miguel Beer flirted with disaster before closing out a hard-fighting Converge side, 105-96, during their out-of-town PBA Commissioner's Cup clash in Tiaong, Quezon on Saturday.

The Beermen led by as much as 18 points, but saw that nearly wiped out in the fourth period where the FiberXers managed to fight to within a point.

Fortunately for San Miguel, CJ Perez saw them through the end with a double-double effort to give San Miguel its second victory in three games.

Perez finished with 24 points, 11 rebounds and five assists.

Import Ivan Aska led in scoring with 28 markers on top of 11 boards, while June Mar Fajardo added 22 points, nine rebounds and three blocks.

Converge made its final hurrah when Alex Stockton and Mac Tallo buried back-to-back threes to cut the deficit to 85-84 with 7:26 remaining on the clock.

But Fajardo and Perez pieced together an offensive that prevented the FiberXers from completing a comeback.

Converge import Tom Vodanovich was held to 11, as Jun Melecio came out as the top scoring FiberXer with 17 markers.

Converge remained winless in four games.

The Scores:

SAN MIGUEL 105 – Aska 28, Perez 24, Fajardo 22, Enciso 8, Bulanadi 7, Ross 6, Cruz 6, Tautuaa 2, Brondial 2, Lassiter 0

CONVERGE 96 – Melecio 17, Santos 11, Vodanovich 11, Balanza 10, Stockton 9, Fornilos 9, Zaldivar 8, Winston 8, Tallo 8, Arana 5, Wong 0, Racal 0

QUARTERS: 24-12, 50-37, 74-67, 105-96