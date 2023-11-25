Jaja helps JT Marvelous sweep Prestige International

Jaja Santiago and JT Marvelous ahead of their game against Prestige International. Photo courtesy of JT Marvelous on X [@Marvelous_JT]



Jaja Santiago and the JT Marvelous hurdled another test in Division 1 of Japan's V.League on Saturday, dismissing Prestige International Aranmare in straight sets at the Kakogawa City General Gymnasium.

JT Marvelous needed just an hour and six minutes to complete a 25-16, 25-20, 25-15 triumph that took them to 9-0 in the tournament.

Santiago contributed nine points on six kills, two blocks, and an ace to the victory. The former UAAP Most Valuable Player was efficient once more, connecting on six of nine hits.

She continues to lead the V.League in attack rate, with a 58.4% clip. Santiago is also the league's top blocker with an average of 0.94 rejection per set.

Meanwhile, American import Andrea Drews had 15 points on 14 kills, and Yuki Nishikawa had 16 points on 14 kills and 2 rejections.

Jia de Guzman and the Denso Airybees absorbed their fifth loss of the season after bowing to the Saitama Ageo Medics in straight sets, 22-25, 18-25, 14-25.

De Guzman came off the bench in all three sets for Denso.

Saitama -- Santiago's former team -- got a 14-point effort from Yuka Sato.

Denso (2-5) has now lost back-to-back matches. They will try to regain their winning ways on Sunday against Hitachi Rivale, while Santiago and JT Marvelous gun for a 10-0 record against Hisamitsu Springs, also on Sunday.