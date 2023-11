Eya Laure of the Chery Tiggo Crossovers. Photo from PVL Media Bureau

MANILA – Chery Tiggo punched a ticket to the semifinals of the 2023 PVL All-Filipino Conference after outlasting already-eliminated F2 Logistics in five sets on Saturday at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.

The Crossovers pulled off a 27-25, 11-25, 17-25, 25-22, 15-10 victory to tie Choco Mucho in the standings at 8-1.

