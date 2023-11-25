Ateneo’s Chris Koon. Photo by Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN news.

MANILA — Ateneo de Manila's title defense is over after their loss to the University of the Philippines in the UAAP Season 86 Final 4 on Saturday.

Despite this, Ateneo veteran Chris Koon is glad that his squad managed to enter the semifinals, amidst the number of adversities they have faced throughout the year.

“It’s a tough year,” said the 6-foot-4 forward after the game. “It’s kind of hard to criticize during these tough times, but I’m just really proud of our guys.”

“We created a brotherhood this season. We accomplished getting into the playoffs. Obviously, it’s not the accomplishment that we wanted, and we just have a lot of emotions.”

But just before making any decisions on his future moving forward, the outgoing third-year wingman bared that he will be focusing on his recovery from a low leg injury that he endured throughout Season 86.

“I’ve had a fractured bone on my foot the whole season. I kind of just played through it, but we’ll see if I need surgery,” he said.

“I’m probably just gonna rest, think about it, and reflect on the season.”

In 15 games for Ateneo in Season 86, Koon averaged 9.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 2.93 assists, making 13 starts.

RELATED VIDEO