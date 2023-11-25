UP’s CJ Cansino. Photo by Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News.

MANILA — University of the Philippines was successful in its goal of returning to the UAAP men’s basketball finals.

After defeating their Season 85 championship tormentor Ateneo de Manila University, the Goldwin Monteverde-mentored squad now has the chance to reclaim the crown, and CJ Cansino is just glad that their off-season preparations are slowly coming to fruition.

“Sobrang happy [ako] kasi lumabas kung ano mang tinrabaho namin for the last 10 months,” the Fighting Maroons’ team captain bared following their game on Saturday.

“Happy ako na for my last year, pumasok kami ng Finals.”

Cansino, who is finally healthy following his second career ACL injury that happened last May 2022, also expressed how ready he is as they enter the Finals.

“Mas prepared ako. Yung katawan ko, physically and mentally, mas prepared ako sa Finals na ‘to.”

The 6-foot-1 gunner, who is now set to play in the Finals for the third time in his collegiate career -- two with UP and one with the UST Growling Tigers -- said that he has high expectations for himself.

"Sobrang taas ng expectations ko sa sarili ko," he admitted. "Sana maabot ko 'yun."

He also challenges the squad to show their championship-caliber play no matter who they will be facing for the UAAP hoops title.

“Magpe-prepare lang kami kung sino makakaharap namin. Same mentality, same culture na bini-build namin. Hopefully, yung system ng coaches, madala namin,” said Cansino, as UP waits for the winner of the National University-La Salle Final 4 showdown.

He then expressed how he hopes for the rookie-laden UP squad to follow his leadership both on and off the court.

“Hopefully, sa pagiging leader ko, makuha namin kung anong gusto namin,” he added.

