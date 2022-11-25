WWE: Kurt Angle amused by this sari-sari store in PH

WWE legend and Olympic gold medalist Kurt Angle could not help but get amused after seeing a local store named after him.

Angle shared on Instagram a photo of a sari-sari store — named after him — apparently located in the Philippines.

"I didn’t realize I had a store. 😃 if I actually did have a store, I’d be selling turkeys today. Happy thanksgiving everyone!!!!" said Angle, who posted the picture in time for Thanksgiving.

Angle, a freestyle grappler, wrestled extensively under the WWE, WCW and Total Nonstop Action Wrestling (TNA).

He has held the WWE title four times and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2017.

Angle, who won an Olympic gold medal in 1996, retired from pro wrestling in 2019.