RP Blu Boys kick off World Cup campaign vs Team USA

RP Blu Boys with ASAPHIL president Jean Henri Lhuillier. Handout photo

MANILA -- After months of preparations, RP Blu Boys begin their quest for World Cup glory as they tackle powerhouse Team USA on Saturday (Manila time) at the Rosedale Park in Auckland, New Zealand.

The Philippine men’s national softball team, which barged in to the Worlds via a strong runner-up finish in the Asia qualifiers, is in Group A with strong squads such as Argentina, USA, Cuba, Czech Republic and host New Zealand.

“Our RP Blu Boys’ confidence is on a high. They have been doing well in practice and in tune-up games and we hope to translate those to good performances in the upcoming games. It will be a tall order but we’re gunning for a win or 2 against the very strong teams in our bracket,” said Amateur Softball Association of the Philippines president Jean Henri Lhuillier.

RP Blu Boys head coach Jasper Cabrera said they are eager to go up against their high ranked competitors.

“Preparations have went well and we are all eager to compete. We don’t want to make any promises except for giving our best every game, every inning and hopefully we should pull off some upsets,” said Cabrera.

The WBSC Men’s Softball World Cup is slated on November 26-December 4 in Auckland, New Zealand.

Other participating countries comprising Bracket B are equally strong teams -- Japan, Canada, Venezuela, and Denmark.

