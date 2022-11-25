PBA: TNT drops import's No. 4 jersey for Harvey Carey

TNT was forced to drop import Matt Mobley's jersey number 4 out of respect for their retired player Harvey Carey.

This after TNT legend Jimmy Alapag took to social media to pay tribute to Carey.

"No disrespect to the new TNT import, but NO WAY should he be wearing Harvey Carey's jersey number.. 18 years, 7 CHAMPIONSHIPS, and unquestionable character, work ethic, and leadership. He deserves better. #RetireNumber4," said the "Mighty Mouse" who now works as deputy coach for the Stockton Kings in the NBA G-League.

Mobley suited up with jersey No. 4 when TNT played against Bay Area on Wednesday. He came in as a late replacement for the injured Cameron Oliver.

TNT coach Chot Reyes agreed with Alapag's sentiments.

“Agree. That’s our fault, and we will correct this,” was Reyes' reply to Alapag.

