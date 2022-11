Rain or Shine beefed up its playoffs push with a 116-97 blowout of Blackwater

in the PBA Commissioner's Cup at the PhilSports Arena on Friday.

Import Ryan Pearson had 22 points for the Painters, while Rey Nambatac had 21 markers on 8-of-13 field goal shooting to go with his 6 rebounds and 3 assists.

ROS improved its record to 5-6 record, while booting out Elite from the playoffs race.

Blackwater fell to a 3-9 slate.

(More details to follow.)