NLEX stayed in the fight for a playoff contention by squeezing out a difficult 120-117 win in overtime against Barangay Ginebra on Friday in the PBA Commissioner's Cup.

Import Earl Clark shot 37 points to go with his 17 rebounds and 7 assists to ruin Justin Brownlee's 39-point performance for the Kings.

Don Trollano finished with 26 points, pouring all of his points in the second half.

It was a big morale boost for the Road Warriors, who came off a shocking defeat to also-ran Terrafirma recently.

With the win, the Road Warriors foiled the Kings while snapping a 5-game losing streak.

NLEX climbed to 4-7 to join TNT at 10th spot, while Ginebra fell to 7-3 and saw its bid for a twice-to-beat spot in doubt.

The scores:

NLEX 120 – Clark 37, Trollano 26, Alas 18, Ganuelas-Rosser 11, Nieto 10, Chua 9, Rosales 8, Varilla 1, Miranda 0.

Barangay Ginebra 117 – Brownlee 39, Thompson 17, J. Aguilar 13, Malonzo 12, Gray 11, Pringle 11, Standhardinger 9, Tenorio 5, Mariano 0.

PBA Season 47 games can be streamed live and on-demand on iWantTFC with a Premium subscription, available worldwide except PH and US.