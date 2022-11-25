MMA: Olsim moves back to strawweight in MOA debut

Team Lakay's Jenelyn Olsim in action. Handout photo

After a semi-successful run in a lower weight class, Jenelyn Olsim is back at strawweight and feeling good about her return.

Olsim takes on Meng Bo in a strawweight MMA bout on the lead card of ONE 164: Pacio vs. Brooks in ONE’s return to the Mall of Asia Arena in Manila, Philippines, on Dec. 3.

The Team Lakay rep explained her move back to the heavier weight class.

“It’s easier here for me because I don’t have to cut weight,” Olsim said.

“Here, I can keep my strength because I believe that’s the first thing affected when [I] cut weight. I see no problems with me moving back here.”

Not only will she be marking her return to the strawweight division, Olsim will also experience competing at the Mall of Asia Arena for the first time since joining ONE Championship.

Olsim is one of the many local fighters who debuted during ONE’s closed-door pandemic era, and she’s delighted to finally experience competing under the brightest lights of the Mall of Asia Arena.

“Ever since I competed in ONE, I never experienced competing in front of a crowd. This is the first time that I’ll be competing in a card with a jam-packed crowd,” Olsim said.

“Now it’s here and I’m excited to compete in front of my friends and family. Of course there’s a bit of pressure, but I’m still more excited than pressured. I’m happy to be in this position.”

While looking forward to this clash, Olsim knows that she can’t get too excited against Meng, who’s known as one of the most dangerous strikers in the women’s divisions.

For Olsim, it’s all about mixing things up before getting the submission victory in the end.

“The game plan is to showcase my entire skills. I’ll go toe-to-toe with her in striking, then I want to test her skills on the ground,” she said.

“For me, I want to get that submission. I want to get that finish.”