PBA 3X3: Terrafirma prays for Cabrera's recovery

The Terrafirma Dyip is praying for the full recovery of its 3X3 player Roider Cabrera who fell unconscious following a game against Barangay Ginebra on Wednesday.

In a statement released Thursday, Terrafirma governor Bobby Rosales said they are constantly monitoring the well being of their player who was rushed to the hospital following his collapse.

"The whole Terrafirma Dyip family is full of hope that things would turn out fine for Terrafirma 3x3 player Roider Cabrera. He is now in the hospital, getting the best medical treatment and care possible. Terrafirma Dyip management is completely behind his full recovery," said Rosales.

"Medical bulletins are given directly to his immediate family and we give them the respect and the discretion to whatever they want or may not want to share to the public."

Rosales thanked those who immediately responded to the scene to help Cabrera.

"Let us continue to include Roider and his family in our prayers. Maraming salamat po," said Rosales.

The former Adamson University Falcon lost consciousness while members of the Dyip were in the dressing room at Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig.