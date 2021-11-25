Minnesota Timberwolves forward Anthony Edwards (1) celebrates after a three-point basket by guard Malik Beasley (5) against the Miami Heat at Target Center. Bruce Kluckhohn, USA TODAY Sports/Reuters



Anthony Edwards had 33 points and a career-high 14 rebounds as the Minnesota Timberwolves won their fifth straight game, beating the visiting Miami Heat, 113-101, on Wednesday.

Malik Beasley made five 3-pointers and scored a season-high 29 points for Minnesota, which has won five in a row for the first time since 2018. D'Angelo Russell scored 20 points and Jarred Vanderbilt had eight points and grabbed a season-high 15 rebounds.

Bam Adebayo scored 18 points for Miami, while Jimmy Butler recorded 16 points and eight rebounds against his former team. Duncan Robinson scored 17 points, Tyler Herro had 16 and Gabe Vincent 14.

Miami trailed by four heading into the fourth quarter and cut the deficit to 102-99 before guard Kyle Lowry fouled out with 5:29 remaining.

Minnesota responded with nine straight points and moved ahead, 111-99, when Jaden McDaniels scored with 2:25 left.

Edwards, who had six assists and three steals, sealed the victory with a layup with 39 seconds to play. Minnesota shot 18 of 55 (32.7 percent) from 3-point range and 19 of 21 (90.5 percent) from the foul line.

Lowry recorded seven points, six rebounds and five assists for the Heat, which fell to 1-2 on its four-game road trip.

Karl-Anthony Towns, who finished with 11 points and six rebounds, headed to the bench after picking up his third foul with 7:28 left in the first quarter and did not return in the first half.

Edwards and Beasley scored nine points apiece in the opening quarter to give Minnesota a 30-27 lead.

Miami opened the second quarter on a 16-5 run and moved ahead, 43-35, when Adebayo scored with 7:15 left in the half.

Adebayo scored 14 points in the first half for Miami, which held a 62-54 advantage at the break.

The Wolves outscored Miami by 12 in the third quarter and moved ahead, 86-82, on Russell's 3-pointer with 1.2 seconds left in the period.

Minnesota forward Patrick Beverley exited in the first quarter with a left leg injury and did not return.