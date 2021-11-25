Basilan BRT dealt Globalport-MisOr its first loss, 74-70, to stay unbeaten in the Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup Mindanao Challenge, Wednesday at the Pagadian City Gymnasium.

Down by eight, the Valientes mounted a an 8-3 run, capped by Reil Cervantes' triple, to cut the deficit to three, 67-70, with 49.5 seconds left.

But just when Cervantes was heating up, he fouled out of the game with 45.7 ticks remaining as Darwin Lunor made both shots from the line for Basilan before Ar Raouf Julkipli split his charities to make it 73-67.

In the ensuing play, MisOr's Dahrrel Caranguian drained a three-pointer to inch back within three anew, 70-73, with 22 seconds to go.

Jerome Ferrer then split his charities for Basilan before the Valientes missed their remaining shots.

"Sinabihan ko lang sila sa dulo na lahat tayo gusto manalo. Kung sino ang unang bibitaw, siyang matatalo," said Basilan head coach Ron Jalmanzar.

Trailing 17-19 after the first period, the Peace Riders took advantage of the middle quarters, outscoring the Valientes, 45-32, to enter the fourth frame ahead by 11, 62-51.

Newcomer Jorem Morada led the Peace Riders with 15 points, four rebounds, four assists, and three steals.

Old reliable Dennis Daa provided the goods with 14 points and six rebounds, while JC Luciano added a double-double of 12 points and 12

rebounds.

The Peace Riders rose to 2-0, while the Valientes slid to 2-1.