MANILA -- The Magnolia Hotshots have acquired James Laput in a trade with Terrafirma.

To get the 6-foot-10 big man, the Hotshots traded Justin Melton and Kyle Pascual, according to the PBA. (LINK ON PBA https://www.pba.ph/news/magnolia-deals-melton-pascual-to-terrafirma-for-laput#)

The 5-foot-9 Melton won four PBA titles with Magnolia where he spent eight seasons.

Pascual, meanwhile, has been with Magnolia since 2017.

Laput is the tallest player in the 2020 Annual Draft. He was drafted 8th overall by Terrafirma.