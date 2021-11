Screenshot from Puso Pilipinas YouTube channel

The F2 Logistics Cargo Movers swept all their five assignments, without dropping a set, at the PNVF Champions League to claim the inaugural title of the competition.

On Thursday, the Cargo Movers capped their immaculate run with a rousing straight-sets victory over the reigning PVL champions Chery Tiggo Crossovers, 25-20, 25-20, 25-22, to clinch the gold medal in their return to volleyball action since the pandemic started.

Full story to follow.