Jerwin Ancajas will be spending the rest of his training in Japan before he meets fellow junior bantamweight champion Kazuto Ioka.

The reigning IBF bantamweight king will take on Ioka, the WBO champion, in a title unification bout scheduled on New year's Eve in Japan.

"With the situation with the coronavirus in Japan, it's a little more strict right now," explained Ancajas' handler MP Promotions president Sean Gibbons.

"They'll set up camp there around the 13th of December. They have to do a three-day quarantine and on the fourth day they are free to hit the gym, work out."

Gibbons said they will make sure Ancajas will be virus-free in time for his much-awaited title unification, which will be the main event of the December 31 fight card.

"The issue of the coronavirus really don't affect anything because they will have a 14 full-day training to do all of those stuff,"

Ancajas, for his part, is thankful for being given the opportunity to get the title unification fight.

The crafty ring technician has been waiting for this break since he wrested the title from Puerto Rico's McJoe Arroyo in 2016.

"Nagpapasalamat ako sa team ni Ioka. Siya ang unang nagbanggit ng pangalan natin at gustong lumaban sa atin. Masaya kami ni coach (Joven Jimenez). Ito na nga 'yung hinihintay namin," he said.

Ancajas currently has 33 wins with 22 knockouts, only one defeat, and two draws.

Ioka, for his part, has not lost since fighting at home when he captured the WBO crown. The Japanese champion holds a 27-2 record with 15 KOs.

"Ioka is the beginning," said Gibbons. "The timing is right for this fight. It's a long time coming."