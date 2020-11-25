NBA: Raptors guard VanVleet signs multi-year contract

Fred VanVleet (23) of the Toronto Raptors warms up for the game against the Boston Celtics in Game seven of the second round of the 2020 Playoffs as part of the NBA Restart 2020 on September 11, 2020 at AdventHealth Arena at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida. Jim Poorten, NBAE via Getty Images/AFP

The Toronto Raptors re-signed guard Fred VanVleet to a multi-year contract, the team announced Tuesday.

Specific terms of the deal were not disclosed by the Raptors, however multiple media outlets reported that it was a four-year, $85 million contract.

That deal serves as the largest in NBA history for an undrafted player, surpassing Wesley Matthews' four-year, $70.1 million contract with Dallas in 2015.

“It also means a lot to me. I know that what I'm doing is paving the way for a lot of guys after me."



"In the last four years, we've seen Fred move from leader of Raptors 905, to leader of the Bench Mob to a leader of a championship team. The constant has been his leadership, no matter his role," Raptors president Masai Ujiri said.

"We look forward to the coming years with Fred as one of the voices and hearts of our team. We bet on Fred."

VanVleet, 26, averaged career highs in points (17.6), assists (6.6), rebounds (3.8) and steals (1.9) in 54 games last season. He has averaged 10.5 points, 4.1 assists and 2.6 rebounds in 231 career games (82 starts) with Toronto.

"For me, 'Bet on Yourself' isn't just a motto on a shirt. It really is at the center of who I am and how I decide to live and to work," VanVleet said.

"I'm really happy to be staying in Toronto with my Raptors family, and to be able to continue with this great organization and to work towards our goal of our next championship."

VanVleet joins forward Pascal Siakam as Raptors players who are under contract for the next four years.