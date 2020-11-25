NBA: Ingram, Pelicans agree to max $158M contract

Brandon Ingram #14 of the New Orleans Pelicans looks on before an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards at Visa Athletic Center at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on August 7, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. Kim Klement, Getty Images/AFP

Forward Brandon Ingram and the New Orleans Pelicans have agreed to a maximum five-year, $158 million contract extension, ESPN reported Tuesday.

Ingram, 23, had a breakout season in 2019-20 -- his fourth in the NBA. In 62 games, he averaged career highs in points (23.8), rebounds (6.1) and assists (4.2) and was voted the league's Most Improved Player.

Signing Ingram was a priority for the Pelicans. A year ago this week, executive vice president David Griffin told The Undefeated that the Pelicans intended to keep him long-term.

The Lakers selected Ingram, who spent one season at Duke, with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft. The Pelicans acquired him in July 2019 as part of a three-team deal that sent Anthony Davis to Los Angeles.

In 252 career games (213 starts), Ingram has averaged 16.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.2 assists in 32.2 minutes per game.