Boxing: Golovkin to battle Poland's Szeremeta on December 18

Gennady Golovkin (L) punches Canelo Alvarez during their WBC/WBA middleweight title fight at T-Mobile Arena on September 15, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Al Bello, Getty Images/AFP

LOS ANGELES -- Boxing champion Gennady Golovkin will face Kamil Szeremeta next month in Florida in a middleweight title bout originally scheduled for February but postponed due to the coronavirus.

IBF champ Golovkin and Polish challenger Szeremeta will meet on December 18 at the Hard Rock Hotel in Hollywood, Florida, sports broadcaster DAZN announced on Tuesday.

The fight will take place one day before Mexico's Canelo Alvarez makes his much anticipated return to the ring against Britain's Callum Smith.

If Golovkin and Alvarez prevail it could set the stage for a trilogy battle between the two boxing superpowers in 2021.

The 38-year-old Golovkin, who has just one loss and one draw with 40 career wins, last fought on October 5, 2019 when he beat Sergiy Derevyanchenko in a middleweight title fight.

Both the loss and the draw came against Alvarez.

The unbeaten Szeremeta is the mandatory challenger for Golovkin, of Kazakhstan. In his last fight, on the undercard of the Golovkin-Derevyanchenko bout, Szeremeta beat Oscar Cortes with a second round TKO.

This will be Golovkin's third fight as part of a three-year, six-fight deal with DAZN.

