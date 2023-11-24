PBA: Phoenix repulses Blackwater for 3rd win

Jason Perkins was Phoenix's main man against Blackwater on Friday. PBA Facebook page

MANILA -- Phoenix fought off Blackwater, 111-106, and picked up a third victory in the PBA Commissioner's Cup on Friday at the Araneta Coliseum.

Jason Perkins had a splendid game with 23 points, eight rebounds and four assists, while helping the Fuel Masters climb to solo second with a 3-1 win-loss slate.

Jonathan Williams added a double-double of 21 points and 12 rebounds, while RJ Jazul came up with 19 markers.

The Fuel Masters led by as much as 16 but saw themselves threatened when the Bossing seized control of the game in the third period.

The charges of Jamike Jarin, however, maintained their poise to grab the driver's seat and power through in the final minutes.

Jarin credited Perkins for the defensive job on Blackwater import Chris Ortiz.

“The guy in my left (Perkins, was the reason) we were able to get this win. The stat sheet won’t show it, but he did all the great things, he made it hard for the import of Blackwater,” said Jarin.

Ortiz scored 35 points, but it could have been bigger without Perkin's defense.

It was Blackwater's third straight defeat.

Jarin also cited they have been espousing a family-oriented culture to the team which encourages each player to do better.

"The culture that we’re building here is we like it to be a family oriented group. That's why in the past game, RJ Jazul was struggling, but in today’s game he shot the ball very well. That’s shows how we care for each other, that’s how we’re gonna be in the remaining games of these conference," he said.

The scores:

PHOENIX 111 – Perkins 23, Williams 21, Jazul 19, Rivero 14, Mocon 13, Tio 10, Manganti 3, Tuffin 3, Alejandro 3, Daves 2, Verano 0, Lalata 0

BLACKWATER 106 – Ortiz 35, Ilagan 12, David 12, Suerte 11, Ular 10, Banal 8, Rosario 7, Ayonayon 6, DiGregorio 2, Casio 2, Guinto 1, McCarthy 0, Escoto 0, Hill 0

QUARTERS: 31-22, 52-49, 77-76, 111-106