MANILA – Jared Dillinger and Tony Bishop were rivals in the 2022 PBA Governors' Cup finals, which Ginebra won.

Bishop proved to be a thorn in Ginebra's side as he carried the fight for the Bolts, but during the current conference, Dillinger is happy that his team has him as their import.

"Tony's a pro's pro, he's a very intelligent individual. Coach (Tim) Cone wouldn't (seek) after him if he didn't see his qualities in him," Dillinger said.

With Barangay Ginebra implementing the triangle offense, it is important that they get players who will fit and pick up their system -- and Bishop has the qualities for that, according to Dillinger.

"We're a very chemistry-oriented team so we pick people who (have) high character. We pick high character, highly intelligent individuals and we play a complex offense in our game, so Tony is getting very acclimated in our system within our culture," he said.

Bishop, on the other hand, is glad to be wearing the Kings' red jersey this conference – and to be on the other side of the fence this time. "The crowd is crazy you know. Being on the other side now it was really like 90% Ginebra fans and the rivalry we had it feels great."

He also admitted that he has more fans, now that he is with arguably the league's most popular team: "A lot of fans over here in Ginebra, big fan base. I'm loving it, I'm loving the atmosphere at the games."

Even though they had a tough loss against Magnolia losing by one point, Dillinger said they are giving time for Bishop to fit in the team. "It's just been game 2, and we still lost by one, probably to the best team in the PBA right now. So we're gonna give him time, get him more acclimated to understand our philosophies, to understand more of our offense."

Coach Cone has a knack for picking high-quality imports, from Sean Chambers, Rossell Ellis, and Justin Brownlee.

Bishop is in good company and Cone even compared him recently to Chambers. But Dillinger doesn't want to put unnecessary pressure on the former Texas State Bobcat.

"I mean, coach said it first, he reminds us a lot like Sean Chambers and I don't wanna put that tag on him. That's a lot of pressure but Tony's a special player. He can definitely play," he said.

Dillinger acknowledged that Ginebra is built to win every conference, and with Bishop in tow, the challenge remains the same. "We're a championship or bust team, that's always our challenge every conference, every year. We're not going for quarters or semis, it's always going for the championship. That's what the boss is expecting from us. That's what Coach Cone expects from us, so that's what we got to expect from ourselves," he said.