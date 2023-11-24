The Creamline Cool Smashers. Photo from PVL Media Bureau

MANILA – To stay unbeaten across eight games is no easy feat.

Creamline on Thursday tallied its eighth consecutive win in the 2023 PVL All-Filipino Conference, while also booking a trip to the semifinals.

They brushed off a slow start against Nxled Chameleons en route to a 25-23, 25-16, 25-21 triumph at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.

Despite their winning streak, head coach Sherwin Meneses said this does not mean the Cool Smashers can afford to be complacent.

"Siyempre lagi naman 'yung ensayo namin, nandiyan palagi. Siguro sa players talaga, 'pag gumigising sila nang 4 a.m., talagang walang complacency," Meneses told reporters in the postgame conference.

"Makikita mo sa ensayo, 'di talaga sila tumitigil na matuto. Kasi (kapag) nagpatamad-tamad sa ensayo, diyan lumalabas 'yung complacency. Kasi sa game talagang all out 'yan palagi," he added.

"Wala namang hindi binibigay 'yung 100 percent."

Team captain Alyssa Valdez echoed this sentiment, saying the Creamline culture is about working hard to prove one's role in the squad.

"In our team, in our culture, pinapa-work talaga kami ng mga coaches namin sa training pa lang. And we have to actually work harder for, not naman our spot in the game, but to prove our roles in the team. I think it's a good practice also na 'yun 'yung ginagawa namin sa training," she said.

"And hopefully 'yun 'yung gusto namin ng coaches namin i-implement during games," she added.

Creamline will risk its perfect slate against playoff-hunting Chery Tiggo Crossovers on Tuesday, November 28.

