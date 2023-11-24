MANILA -- San Beda University accomplished what it needed to do as it downed bitter rival Colegio de San Juan de Letran, 77-68, and gained the needed momentum entering the NCAA Season 99 Final Four at the Filoil EcoOil Arena in San Juan on Friday.

The win, San Beda's 12th in 18 games, officially clinched the Lions the third seed and will battle No. 2 Lyceum of the Philippines University (13-5) in the semifinals starting Tuesday at the Mall of Asia Arena, needing two wins to advance to the best-of-three finals.

The other semis duel pairs No. 1 Mapua University (15-3) with No. 4 De La Salle-College of St. Benilde (11-7).

“Sabi ko nga, kahit sino kalaban namin, kahit hindi Letran, we want to win this game entering the Final Four to build that momentum and continue to build good habits,” San Beda coach Yuri Escueta said.

“We lost enough already in the second round.”

Jacob Cortez delivered the fourth quarter daggers and finished with a team-high 17 points, while Jomel Puno, Clifford Jopia and Yuki Andrada contributed 15, 11 and 10 points, respectively.

The Knights’ agonizing season finally ended with a 2-16 card.

The scores:

San Beda 77- Cortez 17, Puno 15, Jopia 11, Andrada 10, Cubtapay 9, Alfaro 6, Payosing 4, Tagle 3, Visser 2, Gonzales 0, Gonzales 0, Royo 0, Gallego 0

Letran 68- Monje 17, Cuajao 15, Ariar 13, Garupil 8, Santos 7, Go 3, Bojorcelo 2, Nunag 2, Jumao-as 1, Batallier 0, Brilliantes 0, Bautista 0

Quarterscores: 14-16; 41-33; 60-48; 77-68