MPL PH Press Corps to hold esports journ workshops in UP, Adamson

MANILA - The MPL Philippines Press Corps will expand its journalism workshops to two campuses over the long weekend.

After holding the first stop during the MPL Philippines regular season at the Shooting Gallery Studios in Makati, the second leg will be held at Adamson University on November 25, partnering with the school’s official publication, the Adamson Chronicle.

“We are excited to bring the M5 World Championship to our partner organizations and universities to make it bigger and cater to more young, aspiring journalists,” said MOONTON Games' regional PR manager Keith Medrano.

The next leg will be held in University of the Philippines - Diliman, teaming up with the UP College of Mass Communication, the UP Film Institute, and Esports Prime Media Inc.

The speakers, coming from Spin.PH, ABS-CBN News, Philstar.com, One Esports and Manila Bulletin, will cover Basic Esports and Sports Writing, Features Writing, Mobile Journalism, Understanding the Game of Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, and Media Ethics.