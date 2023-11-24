MANILA – Up to the very end, Romel Calahat did everything for the San Sebastian College-Recoletos (SSC-R) Stags.

Saving his best for last, the 24-year-old wingman delivered his best effort of the year as he powered SSC-R to a 98-89 win over Arellano University Friday and salvaged some measure of pride in NCAA Season 99 men's basketball tournament at the Filoil EcoOil Arena.

Calahat was nothing short of masterful as he ended his NCAA career with a bang — 24 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and two steals — while helping the Stags conclude their up-and-down season on a bright note with a 6-12 record, good for eighth place.

“Last game na namin kaya binigay todo na namin,” said Calahat, referring to fellow seniors Jessie Sumoda and skipper Alex Desoyo.

After his tour of duty with the Stags, Calahat said he would continue pursuing his dream of playing in the PBA.

“Maglalaro muna ako sa PSL, MPBL, undrafted po kasi ako sa PBA. Tuloy tuloy pa rin ako, hindi pa rin ako susuko sa pangarap ko,” he said.

The Chiefs, meanwhile, ended their campaign with a 2-16 record, their worst since entering the league 14 years ago.

The scores:

SSC-R (98) - Calahat 24, Desoyo 19, Are 15, Felebrico 15, Shanoda 9, Sumoda 5, Re. Gabat 4, Castor 3, Una 2, Ra. Gabat 2, De Leon 0, Aguilar 0, Chuidian 0

AU (89) - Talampas 20, Yanes 18, Mallari 13, Camay 11, Sunga 10, Capulong 7, Abastillas 7, Ongotan 2, Geronimo 1, Villarente 0, Dela Cruz 0, Tan 0, Dayrit 0

Quarterscores: 31-19; 55-41; 76-63; 98-89