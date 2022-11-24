NU Lady Bulldogs head coach Aris Dimaunahan. UAAP Media

Despite suffering their first setback in 109 games, the National University Lady Bulldogs will have to learn to move on and set their sight on their main goal, said NU coach Aris Dimaunahan.

The Lady Bulldogs looked invincible for 108 games, until they tasted defeat against De La Salle University, 61-57 in overtime.

"I thought we had to give credit to coach Cholo (Villanueva) and the whole La Salle team for playing that way," said Dimaunahan. "I thought they were well-prepared. I admit they beat us really."

"The real challenge for us now is how well can we bounce back after this loss. How well could we really turn the tide in a short span."

For 9 years, NU was able to win game after game, annexing 6 UAAP titles from Seasons 77 to 82.

But the unthinkable happened on Wednesday as the Lady Bulldogs folded under heavy pressure during overtime and yielded to the Lady Archers.

Ironically, it was De La Salle which last handed NU a beating before the Lady Bulldogs went on a winning spree.

"May it be a winning note, may it be a bad game. We'll have 24 hours to feel sorry for this. The next hour will be moving forward for them," said Dimaunahan.

"But the challenge really is after the 24 hours, what do you do? Bounce back."

The coach made it clear that there are more important things than maintaining a winning streak.

"The goal of this team is to win the championship... Doon kami magfo-focus," Dimaunahan said.