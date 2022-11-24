Creamline celebrates after a point. PVL.ph

Creamline pocketed a straight-sets win against Petro Gazz in the semifinals of the Premier Volleyball League Reinforced Conference at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig on Thursday.

The grand slam seeking Cool Smashers won 25-21, 25-20, 25-23 against the Angels.

Jia De Guzman had 19 excellent sets to go with 4 points on 1 attack and 3 service aces for Creamline.

The Cool Smashers, now 1-0 in the semis, will need to win two more games to advance to the final round of the tourney.

(More details to follow.)