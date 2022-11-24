PVL: Cignal gains share of lead via 3-set sweep of Chery Tiggo

From PVL.ph

Cignal dropped Chery Tiggo in 3 sets in the Premier Volleyball League Reinforced Conference semifinals at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig on Thursday.

The HD Spikers had it 28-26, 25–17, 25-23, against the Crossovers.

Cignal saved a set point and bucked a couple of blown chances in the protracted first set then turned a fierce, furious second set skirmish that featured 11 deadlocks into a runaway triumph.

Like Creamline, the HD Spikers also trailed majority of the third but stepped up their assault in the stretch and hacked out the inspiring victory.

“Every victory is a blessing. I just need to keep working and keep getting better,” said Cignal import Tai Bierria, who lacked the explosiveness of her counterparts but packed a game that has helped carry the HD Spikers past the elims and now in a share of the lead with the Cool Smashers in the Final Four.

She ended up turning in a career-high 21 points, unloading a series of hits in the second frame then sustaining her pace in the third as the HD Spikers outhit (52-39) and outplayed the No. 2 Crossovers.

The victories set up No. 1 Creamline and the fourth ranked Cignal in a crucial face-off Sunday back at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in the round robin semis. The winner will inch closer to a dream final stint in the season-ending conference.

It actually took a while before Cignal could log the win as Chery Tiggo went for a block touch challenge on a Mylene Paat blast that sailed long that was, however, ruled unsuccessful.

Rachel Anne Daquis failed to hit double figures with 9 points while Riri Meneses and Roselyn Doria added 8 points apiece and Ces Moline struggled for just 5 points.

But with Bierria on the firing end and Cignal denying Chery Tiggo of any set, the HD Spikers found themselves matching the fancied Cool Smashers' straight-set romp.

Paat finished with 11 points while import Jelena Cvijovic and EJ Laure added 10 and eight points, respectively, for the Crossovers.