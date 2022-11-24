Jayson Castro. PBA Images

Jayson Castro will be forced to sit out for the rest of the PBA Commissioner's Cup.

The 2-time PBA Finals MVP suffered a sprained ankle during TNT's 89-85 loss to Barangay Ginebra and was not able to play against Bay Area on Wednesday.

"Wala na 'yun. I don't think he can be back for the conference," said TNT coach Chot Reyes.

The Tropang Giga coach cited that the same injury hounded Castro in their best-of-7 all-Filipino Cup finals against San Miguel.

"Ang hirap pilitin, e. Remember galing na siya sa sprain sa finals (Philippine Cup)," said Reyes.

The 36-year-old Castro could only watch from the sidelines as his teammates succumbed to a 140-108 loss against Bay Area.

"Masakit pa at tsaka may kaunti pang maga," said Castro of his injured ankle. "One week pa ito. Baka ma-miss ko rin yung last game namin."

His absence put the Texters' Commissioner's Cup campaign in serious doubt as their defeat sent TNT skidding further in the standings at 4-7 for 10th place.

This means they might miss the playoffs for the first time since the 2018 Governors Cup.

