MMA: Folayang expects war vs Marques

Former ONE lightweight champion Eduard Folayang. File photo

Former lightweight champion Eduard “Landslide” Folayang is expecting nothing less than a striking battle when he returns to mixed martial arts next month.

Folayang will take on Edson Marques in a three-round lightweight MMA bout in the lead card of ONE Fight Night 5: De Ridder vs. Malykhin on the morning of December 3 at the Mall of Asia Arena. And the Filipino believes he’s in for another thriller.

“He’s also a striker. He comes from a Muay Thai background, and that’s good for me because that will bring me closer to where I truly want to be -- the winning track,” Folayang said.

“Looking at his previous fights, [Magomedaliev] tagged him with a right punch before [Tetsuka] finished him with a left. Then he beat [Kyung], a striker, via decision so I truly expect this fight to be settled on the feet.”

A striking battle is something that Folayang welcomes, especially since he’s known as one of the deadliest strikers the promotion has ever seen.

With his unique wushu skill set that he mixes with his dizzying and often dangerous spinning attacks, “Landslide” has developed a reputation as one of the most exciting performers in ONE.

In his last outing, he even beat legendary Australian John Wayne Parr in a three-round Muay Thai match.

“From that fight, my confidence grew a lot,” Folayang said.

“That’s the time when I felt like my striking capabilities could be so much better as I was able to hang with John Wayne Parr. The fact that I stood toe-to-toe with him, that means I’m world-class. That’s a huge confidence-booster.”

That said, while Folayang is prepping for a war on the feet, he’s not counting out the possibility of changing levels and looking for submissions, just to throw off his opponent.

“Expect a fantastic performance from me against Edson Marques,” he said. “I’m looking for a KO or, I don’t know, maybe I’ll go for submissions? We never know.”

RELATED VIDEO