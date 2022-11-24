After an historic victory against Germany at the #FIFAWorldCup on Match Day 4, Japan fans cleaned up their rubbish in the stadium, whilst the @jfa_samuraiblue left their changing room at Khalifa International Stadium like this. Spotless.



Domo Arigato.👏🇯🇵 pic.twitter.com/NuAQ2xrwSI — FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) November 23, 2022

After pulling off a stunner against Germany in the FIFA World Cup, the Japanese national football team impressed football fans even more with their all familiar discipline.

A picture shared by FIFA.com showed how squeaky clean was Japan's changing room at Khalifa International Stadium even after the latter's win in the World Cup opener.

The Samurai Blue came from a goal down to beat Germany with a 2-1 shocker in the first game of Group E in Doha on Wednesday, duplicating Saudi Arabia’s shock win over Argentina.

This is what they left behind too. 😍 pic.twitter.com/mSrHzIsEbm — FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) November 23, 2022

Despite the celebratory mood the Japanese booters made it a point to leave their dugout in proper order, with all their plastic bottles neatly stacked, the robes folded and the food containers lined up on the table.

The footballers also left origami art on their table to thank the hosts.



Also in the stadium, Japanese fans at the stands cleared up their places of debris and water bottles following their joyous win.