MANILA -- Lyceum of the Philippines University will have a grand finals showdown against Colegio San Juan de Letran, in Collegiate Center for Esports' (CCE) Mobile Legends: Bang Bang tournament.

After being sent down the lower bracket by Letran, 2-1, Wednesday afternoon, the Pirates booked their second-straight finals appearance after sweeping Jose Rizal University (JRU), 2-0, in the lower bracket, later that evening.

Collegiate star Mark Delos Reyes spearheaded the Pirates’ onslaught with a Martis (6/3/10 KDA) for the MVP citation in game 2 of their matchup against the Heavy Bombers.

Letran's crack at the grand finals was monumental, as Lyceum dominated the past season and the league's invitational.

Letran and Lyceum will duke it out in the SM Mall of Asia Music Hall on Saturday, for the championship title, in a best-of-five series.