Pingris unretires, to join Nueva Ecija in MPBL: report

Marc Pingris, known to PBA fans as the "Pinoy Sakuragi," is returning to competitive basketball, according to an online report.

Nueva Ecija Rice Vanguards coach Charles Tiu said in a Tiebreaker Times report they have signed the former Gilas Pilipinas stalwart for the upcoming Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League Invitational Cup.

The tournament will begin on December 11, seven months after the former Magnolia Hotshot announced his retirement from the PBA.

The 40-year-old Pingris, who played for 16 years in the PBA, is a nine-time PBA champion and two-time PBA Finals MVP.

As national team member, Pingris was one of the vital cogs in Philippines’ silver medal finish in the 2013 FIBA Asia Championship that propelled the country to the World Cup for the first time since 1978.

RELATED VIDEO