Talk 'N Text and Sista Super Sealers dominated their way to the quarterfinals in Pool A of the PBA 3x3 second leg Wednesday at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

First-leg winner Tropang Giga and Sista racked identical 3-1 records to grab the Top 2 spots in the five-team group, according to the PBA website.

The Mau Belen-mentored TNT hurdled the Zamboanga Valientes, 21-18; Sista, 21-17; and San Miguel Beer, 21-12, to extend its unbeaten run to 10 games from last week's first leg.

But the Tropang Giga was stopped by the Cavitex Braves as veteran Larry Fonacier scored the clutch layup for a come-from-behind 20-19 upset.

Sista posted wins over Cavitex, 22-16; Zamboanga, 22-18; and SMB, 21-19; to seal its advance and bounce back from a winless stint over the weekend.

Cavitex secured third in Pool A with two wins and two losses, ahead of the chase for the third quarterfinal berth from Group A. The Beermen were close behind with 1-2, gaining from their 21-17 verdict over the Braves in the final game of a 17-match opening action in Leg 2.

Guest teams Pioneer Pro Tibay and Platinum Karaoke went 2-for-2 in Pool C to punch their quarterfinal tickets with a game to spare.

Like Pioneer, Platinum claimed its win over the Titans, 21-16, in a game where Purefoods played with three men in the last 7:34 as Val Acuna went down after a clash of heads with de Chavez.

Platinum followed up with a 21-10 demolition of the Batang Pier (0-2) to progress.

Terrafirma showed the way in Pool B with 2-0. The Dyip pulled off a 17-14 reversal over first-leg runner-up Meralco, 17-14.

Meralco Bolts and Limitless App were locked in a tie at 1-1 after the initial salvo. The Bolts beat the Appmasters, 21-19, before the loss to Terrafirma while the Appmasters bounced back with a 21-17 win over Barangay Ginebra (0-2).

Five more elimination encounters blast off Thursday as the chase pack continues the battle for post-elims berths.

The Top 3 teams from Pool A and the Top 2 from Pools B and C qualify to the quarterfinals outright. The third-ranked squads in Pools B and C then contest the eighth and last berth in a rubber match.