Chery Tiggo cruised to a 25-13, 25-17, 25-14 win over Baguio City in the Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) Champions League on Wednesday at the Aquamarine Recreational Center in Lipa City, Batangas.

The Crossovers, led by May Luna's 11 points, are now assured of at least a silver medal with a 3-1 record behind the Cargo Movers' 4-0 slate.

F2 Logistics, which has yet to drop a set, goes for the gold medal against the reigning Premiere Volleyball Leaque (PVL) Open Conference champions at 4 p.m. on Thursday.

The team with the best record after the six-day tournament will be the country's representative to the Asian Women's Club Volleyball Championship in May next year.

A three- or four-set victory will give Chery Tiggo the crown, but a five-set victory will not be enough for coach Aaron Velez's side to escape with the trophy because of their inferior points and set ratio quotient.

In the first tiebreaker, the Crossovers trailed the Cargo Movers, 10-12, as well as in the set ratio, where F2 Logistics is 12-0 compared to Chery Tiggo's 11-4.

"We will take it one point at a time. I think the first set is going to set the tempo of the match," Velez said.

Ranged against one of the country's most successful commercial teams, the Crossovers simply want to end the Champions League in style even without their ace Jaja Santiago.

"Hopefully it's going to be a match that we will remember," said Velez, whose team is seeking to complete a sweep of this year's two tournaments.

"This is the last tournament for this year. We are going to give our best," he said.