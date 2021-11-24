MANILA -- Some pro Filipino Mobile Legends: Bang Bang squads, particularly Bren Esports and TNC Pro Team, have released players over the weekend, ahead of the next ML:BB Professional League (MPL) season.

In the latest development, Bren Esports released famed streamer L3bron, who only played one match with the squad.

"It was a short run, but it was definitely worth the while to have him on the roster," the squad said in a post.

They added: "Thank you, L3bron! We're looking forward to seeing more of your growth both in the entertainment and professional side of gaming."

L3bron was part of Aether from MPL Season 1 to 3 before he pursued professional streaming.

Meanwhile, Season 8's last seed TNC have released Exp-laners Frediemar "3MarTzy" Serafico, and Landher "Der" San Gabriel, as well as Adrian "Toshi" Bacallo, as the squad looks to revamp its roster.

"Some things come to an end, not because it wasn't good but because we need to grow. Thank you 3mar, Toshi and Der for the great gameplays and memories. We appreciate everything you've done for the team. Always rise wherever your future might be," TNC said in a statement.

3MarTzy has been a mainstay in TNC since its days as Work Auster Force, as a vital cog for the squad to qualify in the playoffs of Season 7, their first season in the league.

Der started his professional career with TNC in Season 8, while veteran Toshi moved to TNC after being released by Smart Omega, ahead of the last season.

Ahead of the latest release of players, TNC also parted ways with team captain Dylan Aaron "Light" Catipon, Patrick "P-God" Grecia, and Douglas Joseph "Imbadeejay" Astibe II. It also released head coach Lorenzo "Lift" Ruiz a while back.

Both TNC and Bren Esports failed to qualify for the playoffs in Season 8.