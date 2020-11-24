PBA: Phoenix's Abueva earns first Player of the Week nod since return

Phoenix Super LPG forward Calvin Abueva talks to the media in a post-game press conference. PBA Media Bureau



MANILA, Philippines -- Calvin Abueva has not missed a beat in his return to the PBA, and "The Beast" has proven instrumental in leading Phoenix Super LPG's charge in the 2020 PBA Philippine Cup.

Abueva has been superb for the Fuel Masters in the semifinals, stepping up while top gunner Matthew Wright was limited due to an ankle injury that he suffered in Game 1 of their series against the TNT Tropang Giga.

He put up double-doubles in Games 2 and 3, both of which came in wins as Phoenix Super LPG took a 2-1 lead in the best-of-five series.

He averaged 22.0 points on 55% shooting along with 14.5 rebounds, 5.0 assists, and 3.0 steals in the two games. Mostly known for his hustle and energy, Abueva made TNT pay by shooting 63% from long range in back-to-back contests.

His all-around numbers made Abueva the unanimous choice as PBA Player of the Week for the period of November 16-22.

"Basta ako, step-up lang. Binibigay ko lahat, energy at effort. 'Pag nandiyan 'yung effort, kaya mo ibigay lahat para sa team," said Abueva, who is returning to the league after missing over a year due to suspension.

Abueva had 13 points and nine rebounds in a 92-95 loss in Game 1 against TNT, a game that saw him hounded by foul trouble while Wright played just six minutes due to an ankle sprain.

He rebounded in the next two games, putting up 20 points, 15 rebounds, four assists and two steals in a 110-103 win in Game 2, before following it up with 24 points, 14 rebounds, six assists, and four steals in their 92-89 victory in Game 3.

Meanwhile, Barangay Ginebra's Arvin Tolentino earned the Rookie of the Week nod after making the most of his start for the Gin Kings.

The rookie out of Far Eastern University is averaging 8.7 points on 43% shooting from beyond the arc, along with 4.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists for Ginebra.

Like Phoenix Super LPG, the Gin Kings also own a 2-1 lead in their own playoff series against the Meralco Bolts.

