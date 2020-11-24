NBA: Rockets reportedly sign DeMarcus Cousins to 1-year deal

Free agent center DeMarcus Cousins agreed to a 1-year deal with the Houston Rockets on Monday, according to multiple reports.

The deal is not guaranteed, which allows the Rockets to gauge Cousins' health heading into the season, according to The Athletic and ESPN.

The veteran big man has appeared in only 78 games over the last three seasons as he dealt with significant injuries such as a ruptured Achilles tendon and a torn ACL.

The 30-year-old Kentucky product played most recently for the Golden State Warriors during the 2018-19 season. He averaged 16.3 points and 8.2 rebounds in 30 games, all of them starts.

In 565 career games (543 starts), Cousins has averaged 21.2 points and 10.9 rebounds per game. He is a four-time All-Star, last earning the honor in 2018.

Financial terms of the deal were not immediately available.